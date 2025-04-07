CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $182,000 Holdings in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.61% of Katapult worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Katapult alerts:

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Katapult by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $8.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $62.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.