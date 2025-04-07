CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $182,000 Holdings in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.61% of Katapult worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Katapult by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.
Katapult Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $8.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.60.
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Katapult
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.