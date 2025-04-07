CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $189,000 Position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CPB opened at $38.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Campbell Soup Company has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

