CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3,905.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 17,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $358,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,503.47. This represents a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,107 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $96,552.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,503.64. The trade was a 13.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $1,930,402 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Down 1.8 %

PSMT stock opened at $85.23 on Monday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average is $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.87.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.