CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $163,000 in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,841,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,898,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 292,275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 695.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 224,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 196,094 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,619.78. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 2,127 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $33,989.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,464.66. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,302. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $543.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

