CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,041,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 647.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.20.

Shares of CINF opened at $131.69 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $161.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

