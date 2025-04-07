CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 5,760 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Intellicheck worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 3.7% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IDN opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 million, a P/E ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.41. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

