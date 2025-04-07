CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,432 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Whirlpool by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,591,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of WHR opened at $85.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $135.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -119.45%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

