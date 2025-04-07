CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,036.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 44,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $882.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

