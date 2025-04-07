CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,102,000 after purchasing an additional 83,211 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.86.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $78.82 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $73.51 and a 52-week high of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. Equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.