Clarkson (LON:CKN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,003.11 ($38.71) and last traded at GBX 3,023.09 ($38.97), with a volume of 124505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,200 ($41.25).

Get Clarkson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 5,075 ($65.42) to GBX 4,800 ($61.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,500 ($58.00) to GBX 4,000 ($51.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Clarkson

Clarkson Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £930.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,026.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,892.73.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 286.90 ($3.70) EPS for the quarter. Clarkson had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Clarkson PLC will post 283.011583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarkson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 77 ($0.99) per share. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $32.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Clarkson’s payout ratio is presently 38.70%.

About Clarkson

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.