Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Position Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,441 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,835,000 after buying an additional 872,060 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 433,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after acquiring an additional 236,917 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP stock opened at $83.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $91.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

