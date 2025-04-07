Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cibc World Mkts raised Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.30.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $112.17 on Monday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.01 and a twelve month high of $156.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.62 and a 200 day moving average of $139.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.