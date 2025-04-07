Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CAO John Weldon Stephens Sells 41,963 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $2,118,292.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,977.60. The trade was a 91.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Trading Down 2.3 %

CNM opened at $46.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average is $49.19. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 11.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Core & Main by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,522,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,177,000 after acquiring an additional 489,224 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 26.9% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 837,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after acquiring an additional 177,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.