Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $658,000 Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cohu alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COHU. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Trading Down 2.5 %

Cohu stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $624.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cohu

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.