Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

