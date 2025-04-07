Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 452 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Lindsay by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lindsay by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of LNN opened at $119.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average of $127.02. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.72. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $109.27 and a 52-week high of $140.27.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 23.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lindsay from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

