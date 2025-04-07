CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,308,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,656,000 after purchasing an additional 236,407 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $465,134,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $390,755,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,818,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,758,000 after acquiring an additional 133,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,810,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,504,000 after acquiring an additional 650,454 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $72.62 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $95.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

