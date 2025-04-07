Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 425.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,508 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $25,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 626.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $275,191.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 638,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,366,132.04. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $125,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902,402 shares in the company, valued at $395,224,837.92. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,665 shares of company stock worth $54,153,192 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $33.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.00 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.32. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $86.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

