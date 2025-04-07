DCC (LON:DCC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,500 ($58.00) and last traded at GBX 4,620 ($59.55), with a volume of 4223080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,858.03 ($62.62).

DCC Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,309.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,270.76.

About DCC

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.