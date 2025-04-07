Diageo (LON:DGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,908 ($24.59) and last traded at GBX 1,952.65 ($25.17), with a volume of 113586484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,012 ($25.93).

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($29.65) to GBX 2,920 ($37.64) in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.22) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,876.67 ($37.08).

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DGE

Diageo Stock Down 3.0 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,162.97. The company has a market cap of £43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 20.75 ($0.27) per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nik Jhangiani sold 65,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,165 ($27.91), for a total value of £1,421,885.40 ($1,832,798.92). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 19 shares of company stock valued at $43,455. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.