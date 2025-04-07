Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 803.58 ($10.36) and last traded at GBX 821 ($10.58), with a volume of 275792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 917.50 ($11.83).

Diversified Energy Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,122.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £536.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diversified Energy Company Profile

In other news, insider David Edward Johnson purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.15) per share, with a total value of £12,750 ($16,434.65). Also, insider Martin Keith Thomas bought 700 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($13.66) per share, for a total transaction of £7,420 ($9,564.32). 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diversified Energy Company (DEC) is focused on acquiring and enhancing onshore gas and oil producing assets and related midstream properties in the United States. Our primary and historical area of operations are within the prolific Appalachian Basin, with additional operations in the states of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas announced with our entry to that region in 2021.

