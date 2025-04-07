Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 641,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589,910 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $34,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

