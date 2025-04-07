E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 59,454 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 59,454 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $171.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

