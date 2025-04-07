Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $30,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,316,000 after purchasing an additional 223,681 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 146,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,122,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,111,000 after purchasing an additional 90,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Eastern Bankshares news, CFO R David Rosato bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,000. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 11.07%. Analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.