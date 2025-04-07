Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells C$591,611.18 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 12,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.22, for a total value of C$591,611.18.
Empire Stock Down 2.2 %
TSE:EMP.A opened at C$47.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51. The company has a market cap of C$6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. Empire Company Limited has a twelve month low of C$31.45 and a twelve month high of C$49.28.
Empire Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.
About Empire
Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.
