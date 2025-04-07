Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells C$591,611.18 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 12,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.22, for a total value of C$591,611.18.

Empire Stock Down 2.2 %

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$47.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51. The company has a market cap of C$6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. Empire Company Limited has a twelve month low of C$31.45 and a twelve month high of C$49.28.

Empire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Empire from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.86.

About Empire

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

See Also

