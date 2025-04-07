Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Stake Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,564 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,878 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Prince purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $230,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,778.16. The trade was a 26.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

Shares of ESOA opened at $8.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. Energy Services of America Co. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05).

Energy Services of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Energy Services of America Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Featured Stories

