Experian (LON:EXPN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,052 ($39.34) and last traded at GBX 3,095 ($39.89), with a volume of 27445324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,245 ($41.83).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($59.29) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,738.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,734.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.43. The firm has a market cap of £35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.97%.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software.

