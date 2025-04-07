F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 900.75 ($11.61) and last traded at GBX 932.50 ($12.02), with a volume of 2177549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 992.50 ($12.79).
F&C Investment Trust Trading Down 6.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,137.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,110.
F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 17.01 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F&C Investment Trust had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 95.33%.
F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 87 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,136 ($14.64) per share, with a total value of £988.32 ($1,273.94). Insiders purchased 103 shares of company stock worth $117,336 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About F&C Investment Trust
Launched in 1868, the Trust is the world’s oldest collective investment scheme and has since gone on to amass an impressive track record and grow into one of the largest of its kind. Its aim is to generate long-term growth and income by investing primarily in an international portfolio of listed equities.
