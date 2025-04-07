F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 900.75 ($11.61) and last traded at GBX 932.50 ($12.02), with a volume of 2177549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 992.50 ($12.79).

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

F&C Investment Trust Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,137.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,110.

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 17.01 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F&C Investment Trust had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 95.33%.

F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 87 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,136 ($14.64) per share, with a total value of £988.32 ($1,273.94). Insiders purchased 103 shares of company stock worth $117,336 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About F&C Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Launched in 1868, the Trust is the world’s oldest collective investment scheme and has since gone on to amass an impressive track record and grow into one of the largest of its kind. Its aim is to generate long-term growth and income by investing primarily in an international portfolio of listed equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.