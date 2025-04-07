Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $35,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,589.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,114,000 after buying an additional 334,928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $28,914,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $513,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,835.24. This trade represents a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.62 per share, with a total value of $195,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,195.54. The trade was a 7.99 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $175.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $169.17 and a 1 year high of $217.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.81 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

