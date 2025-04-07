Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGTGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 796 ($10.26) and last traded at GBX 796 ($10.26), with a volume of 804912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 844 ($10.88).

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 915.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 887.91.

Finsbury Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Finsbury Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile

The Company was founded in 1926 and Nick Train has managed the portfolio since his firm, Lindsell Train, was appointed as Portfolio Manager in 2000. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (“the Company”) invests principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company’s portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies outside of the UK.

