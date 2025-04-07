FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,503,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991,866 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,334,000 after buying an additional 939,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,843,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,270,000 after buying an additional 508,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $12,198,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE opened at $39.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

