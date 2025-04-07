Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $946,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,599,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 61,014.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,792 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $239,306,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,958,000.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,130.50. The trade was a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $205.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLUT. Benchmark increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

