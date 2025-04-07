Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,997,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $26,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Skeena Resources by 2,252.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the third quarter worth $43,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKE stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

