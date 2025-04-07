Franklin Resources Inc. Has $24.47 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 485,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $24,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 105,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 943,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,858,000 after acquiring an additional 147,009 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPST opened at $50.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.44 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.