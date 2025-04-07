Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Universal Health Services worth $25,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 54,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,551 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UHS opened at $174.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.69 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.38.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

