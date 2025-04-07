Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 25,063 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $22,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,041,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,732,000 after purchasing an additional 156,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,960,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,401,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,698,000 after buying an additional 224,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,450,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,863,000 after buying an additional 92,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $72.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

