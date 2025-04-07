Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 27,529 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.73% of Camtek worth $26,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Camtek by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 818,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,159,000 after buying an additional 445,079 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,711,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,670,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,743,000 after buying an additional 154,548 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3,300.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 99,076 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

CAMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $50.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average is $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

