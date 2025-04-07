Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,144 Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.51% of Nayax worth $26,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nayax in the 4th quarter worth $1,581,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Nayax by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Nayax by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,183,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,630,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Nayax by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 92,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Stock Performance

Shares of NYAX opened at $34.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.77 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. Nayax Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $40.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYAX. William Blair raised Nayax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nayax from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

