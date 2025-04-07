Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,529 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Freshpet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.53.

Shares of FRPT opened at $79.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.73. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

