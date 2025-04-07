FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,991 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,558 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter worth about $69,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 677.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,822 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in FutureFuel by 39.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 98,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Price Performance

Shares of FF stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $168.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard P. Rowe acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. This trade represents a 300.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FutureFuel Company Profile

(Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.