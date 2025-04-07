Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 52,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $55.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

GIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

