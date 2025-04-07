Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Graco by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson set a $85.00 target price on Graco in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Graco Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of GGG stock opened at $75.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $93.01.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

