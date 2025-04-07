Gray Private Wealth LLC Sells 40 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gray Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.7% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 263,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 76,296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $3,314,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $359.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $399.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $359.48 and a 52-week high of $468.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.86.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

