Green Energy Stocks Worth Watching – April 4th

Darling Ingredients, NWTN, and Richardson Electronics are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing renewable energy or developing sustainable energy technologies, such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, and geothermal power. Investors often see these stocks as a way to support the shift away from fossil fuels toward a cleaner, more sustainable energy future while potentially benefiting from the growing demand for green solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

NYSE DAR traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $28.61. 1,772,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,899. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NASDAQ NWTN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 8,885,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,228. NWTN has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

NASDAQ RELL traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 115,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,403. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

