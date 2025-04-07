Greggs (LON:GRG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,672 ($21.55) and last traded at GBX 1,700 ($21.91), with a volume of 253365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,764 ($22.74).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,420 ($44.08) to GBX 3,250 ($41.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,971.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,463.02.

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 150.70 ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter. Greggs had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, analysts expect that Greggs plc will post 142.3763386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a GBX 100 ($1.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $50.00. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In related news, insider Nigel Mills acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,149 ($27.70) per share, for a total transaction of £19,878.25 ($25,622.91). Also, insider Roisin Currie acquired 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,796 ($23.15) per share, with a total value of £12,949.16 ($16,691.36). Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

