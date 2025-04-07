Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,009 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter worth about $219,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 310.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97.

Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.51 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 4.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.