HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,180 ($28.10) and last traded at GBX 2,180.49 ($28.11), with a volume of 124546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,349.19 ($30.28).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 143.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,657.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,515.04.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HVPE exists to provide easy access to a diversified global portfolio of high-quality private companies by investing in HarbourVest-managed funds, through which we help support innovation and growth in a responsible manner, creating value for all our stakeholders.

Our focus is on building a comprehensive global portfolio of the highest quality investments, in a proactive yet measured way, with the strength of our balance sheet underpinning everything we do.

Our multi-layered investment approach creates diversification, helping to spread risk, and is fundamental to our aim of creating a portfolio that no individual investor can replicate.

