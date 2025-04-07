Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 858,851 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 653,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.59.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) is an AIM-quoted low-cost, high margin Brazilian remineraliser producer located in the state of Minas Gerais, the heart of the largest and fastest growing fertiliser market in Brazil.

The company’s product, KPFértil, is a registered and approved organic multi-nutrient direct application fertiliser.

