Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,704,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,738 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $26,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,231,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7,986.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,340,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,471,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,778,000 after purchasing an additional 449,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after buying an additional 556,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $18.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

