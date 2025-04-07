H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,679,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of H&E Equipment Services worth $180,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on HEES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.
H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 1.2 %
HEES stock opened at $93.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.74. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $384.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.50 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than H&E Equipment Services
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.